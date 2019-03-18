Ruto fires salvo at Kinoti over graft war

A section of leaders warned the DP against threatening the top detective and interfering with his work.

Deputy President William Ruto is accusing the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti of being used to undermine mega Jubilee projects under the guise of fighting corruption.

In a bare-knuckle attack, the DP claimed the DCI had been sucked into a political scheme and strategy to undermine the implementation of major development projects and in the end scuttle President Kenyatta’s legacy, by making it impossible to deliver pre-election pledges.

SCANDALISING

Led by Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, the DP’s allies stepped up pressure on the DCI, saying, he should focus on fighting robberies, petty crimes and anti-banking fraud and leave the war on graft to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Dr Ruto claimed Mr Kinoti had an ulterior motive in scandalising construction of dams in Rift Valley on claims that Sh21 billion had been lost in suspicious payments.

The DP said the dams are targeted because they are the driving engines of industrialisation under the Big Four agenda.

“I want to be clear that we fully support the fight against corruption. But we will resist and reject any attempts to weave political narratives and propaganda into the projects in the name of fighting graft,” Dr Ruto said.

He added: “Let me make it clear that we know where the current narrative on corruption is going. It started with Standard Gauge Railway, Eurobond, Port of Mombasa and they are now in dams.

“Our opponents are using backdoor tactics to undermine government projects, especially the Big Four agenda. I wish to remind them that we will forge on with our development agenda, which will be used by voters as a scorecard in the next general election.”

CASUALTIES

Dr Ruto made the remarks at Kapng'etuny Primary School grounds in Kericho County during a thanksgiving ceremony for Ainamoi MP Sylvanus Maritim.

He spoke as 12 MPs from Jubilee, ODM and Wiper parties warned him against threatening the DCI and interfering with his work.

Led by nominated MP Maina Kamanda, the leaders said they will not allow the DP to attack Mr Kinoti who is just doing his work.

Speaking during a church service at Joys Celebration in Limuru, Kiambu County, the MPs vowed to deal with anyone trying to sabotage the war on graft.

“It is sad that the Deputy President, who is supposed to help the President in the fight against corruption, is the one waging a war against institutions fighting graft. The war on corruption will have casualties and we are prepared for that,” Mr Kamanda said.

THREATS

Others who spoke included Mr Joshua Kutuny (Cherangany), Mr Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), Mr Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Mr Wambugu Ngunjiri (Nyeri Town), Mr Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Mr Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Mr Maoka Maore (Igembe North), Mr Godfrey Osotsi (nominated), Mr Paul Koinange (Kiambaa), Ms Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani) and Mr Peter Mwathe (Limuru).

“The language you are using will not make you president. You cannot use your community to threaten other tribes as every person has a right to live in any part of the country,” Mr Kutuny told the DP.

Mr Koinange, who is the National Assembly Security committee chairman, said they will not allow anybody to interfere with Mr Kinoti’s work. “In fact, we will even increase the budgetary allocation to the DCI so that he can arrest more suspects,” he said.