A policeman who was on duty when former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa visited Deputy President William Ruto's office has been found dead.

The officer was on duty the day Mr Echesa visited and was later arrested over a fake Sh40 billion military equipment tender.

He was found with a gunshot wound to the head at his house in Imara Daima, Nairobi County.

County Police Commander Philip Ndolo said they would investigate suicide.

PROBE WIDENED

This comes as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations widen the probe and seek to arrest more suspects in the tender deal involving America's Echo Advanced Technologies, LLC.

DCI boss George Kinoti has said more arrested will be made.

So far, police have questioned all the employees who were present on the day Mr Echesa was arrested just outside DP Ruto’s office at the Harambee House Annex, minutes after appending signatures for the deal.

Those interrogated include security guards, secretaries and orderlies said to have come into contact with Mr Echesa.

CCTV FOOTAGE

Detectives visited the office, which is being treated as a crime scene, for the third time on Tuesday, after reviewing CCTV footage recorded on February 13.

The sleuths also asked for footage recorded two days earlier.

The DP's office on Tuesday claimed that when Mr Echesa arrived at the Harambee House Annex, he said he had an appointment.