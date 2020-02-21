By BAYA SAMUEL

The family of the policeman attached to Deputy President William Ruto's office, who was found dead on Thursday, has appealed to the DCI for a speedy investigation.

Sergeant John Kipyegon Kenei, 33, was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, at his house in Imara Daima, Nairobi County.

He was at the Harambee House Annex in Nairobi the day former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa visited and was later arrested over a fake Sh40 billion military equipment tender.

DOUBTS

Sergeant Kenei's family made the appeal on Friday, his parents saying they were overwhelmed by the developments and dissatisfied with reports that he committed suicide.

Speaking to journalists at their home in Solai, Nakuru County, his father John Chesang said they last saw him on Friday when he left Solai in order to return to work.

Mr Chesang said Kenei last communicated with the family on Sunday.

“I have known my son since birth; he had not shown any signs of being suicidal. He exhibited no signs of stress,” his father said.

Nairobi County Police Commander Reuben Ndolo said on Thursday that they would investigate suicide.

The police report said "the bullet exited through the head and hit the ceiling" and that beside the body was a Jericho pistol with 11 bullets.

"One spent cartridge was recovered from the house. It is suspected that the officer committed suicide. A note bearing the words ‘call my cousin Ben’ was recovered inside the house," it added.

Sergeant John Kipyegon Kenei's mother, Alice Chesang, at their Chamasis home in Solai Ward, Nakuru County, following news of his death, February 21,2020. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

VALUE

Mr Chesang further said they learned about Kenei's death on radio and that no government official had contacted them.

While noting that Kenei loved his job, he asked the government to value its employees and ensure they are safe at all times.

“I want a comprehensive and satisfactory report about what killed my son. Saying he committed suicide is not enough,” Mr Chesang said, adding they were close and that Kenei talked to him about whatever bothered him.

Kenei's mother Alice Chesang was not in a position to speak to the media.

SHOCK

Solai MCA Melvin Kuiton said Kenei's death shocked the entire ward.

“This was a young gentleman who loved his job. He was jovial and always concerned about other people,” Mr Kuiton said at Kenei's home.

Adding that he suspected the officer was murdered, he urged the DCI to conduct a thorough investigation.

“Unravel his death for the sake of other government employees and all the other weak people in the country,” he said and also asked the DP's office to submit useful information to investigators.

In a condolence message via Twitter on Thursday, DP Ruto said Kenei was a disciplined officer.

"I urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death," he wrote.

Sergeant John Kipyegon Kenei's relatives are pictured at their Chamasis home in Solai Ward, Nakuru County, on February 21, 2020. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

FRAUD INVESTIGATION

Kenei's body was found in the sitting room of this house at Villa Franca area.

He had been unreachable since Sunday and preliminary police reports indicated that he may have committed suicide.

The officer was a crucial witness in investigations into the fictitious tender deal involving Mr Echesa and America's Echo Advanced Technologies, LLC.

He was to record a statement at the DCI earlier this week over the tender fraud but skipped his session.