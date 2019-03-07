Ruto: I fully support war on corruption

By GRACE GITAU

By PHILIP MOMANYI MAOSA

Deputy President William Ruto, in a veiled response to critics questioning his commitment to the war on corruption, said he fully backs the campaign because it will foster Kenya's growth efforts.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Sixth Annual Devolution Conference in Kirinyaga County, Dr Ruto said the fight can only be won if it is not selective and the right agencies are supported.

"Those with information about individuals committing crimes like corruption should submit petitions to investigative agencies such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) and Judiciary.

"They get their authority from the Constitution, and are therefore not subject to control by any person or authority. They should be allowed to effectively and efficiently," he said.

Dr Ruto explained that rumourmongers and selective prosecution targeting predetermined individuals will weaken efforts to end the vice that is destroying the country.

He was partly giving insight into measures the national and county governments can adopt to improve the welfare of Kenyans.

He particularly explained why he is interested in the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandals, which are rocking the Jubilee government.

Dr Ruto said water is a major component in the Jubilee manifesto and the 'Big Four Agenda'. "As deputy president, I have an interest in the construction of the dams. With Uhuru Kenyatta we put construction of 57 dams in the Jubilee manifesto."

Concerning the scandal, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich was grilled on Tuesday and Wednesday by detectives from the DCI, who seek to know the circumstances under which he authorised advance payment of Sh20 billion to facilitate the building of Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County.