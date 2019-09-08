By JEREMIAH KIPLANG'AT

Deputy President William Ruto has lately sought the comfort of the popular microblogging site Twitter to dismiss stories he deems “fake” in a move seen as another attempt to fight the mainstream media through social sites.

Although the leaders of the Jubilee administration - including President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy - are known for their sarcastic treatment of the media, including infamously branding newspapers “meat wrappers” ahead of the last General Election, the DP’s shift to social media is posing yet another new challenge for media houses.

Dr Ruto’s latest decision to shift to the social site appears to imitate United States President Donald Trump, who has made Twitter his online home where he ferociously takes on real and perceived enemies, not sparing the mainstream media.

Mr Trump became the first global leader to use his Twitter handle to perpetrate what journalists and media houses in the US have interpreted as online harassment.

The US President has often defended his decision, saying it is his right to respond to news he considers fake.

PROPAGANDA

It is the same cue that Dr Ruto is appearing to be picking up from Mr Trump.

Last Sunday, at around 11pm, Dr Ruto used his official Twitter handle to dismiss a front-page story carried by the Standard newspaper.

Alongside the tweet, that was posted uncharacteristically late in the day, was a screenshot of the paper’s Monday leading story about some drama involving him at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when President Kenyatta returned to the country from Japan last Thursday morning.

“ … Jubilee is built on rock solid philosophy and beliefs that no amount of scheming and propaganda can undermine,” the tweet partly read.

It was the second time in less than a week that Dr Ruto was seeking the warmth of Twitter, where he enjoys a massive following, to dismiss a story by the same media house. He is followed by 2.3 million people on site.

In mid-August, he took on the Star for a headline story that touched on his allies’ planning a battle against a referendum proposed by the Building Bridges Initiative established by the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga following their handshake in March last year.

PERSONAL TOUCH

Before switching to the social site, Dr Ruto had largely ignored similar stories in the past or opted for clarifications through his aides.

On rare occasions, he would respond directly to the stories during public rallies or functions. For now, Twitter appears to have become his favourite.

Mr David Mugonyi, the communications secretary at the DP’s office, told the Nation that the DP believes in media freedom and that he has opted to set the record straight through interactive social sites.

“The DP believes in the freedom of the media. That includes the right to make mistakes but not to fabricate malicious falsehood to score some political goals.

"That is why he has not exercised his civil right to sue for defamation despite numerous fake news touching on him. He has however chosen the right to set the record straight through the interactive platform provided by social media,” said Mr Mugonyi, also the DP’s spokesman.

However, Media Council of Kenya Deputy Chief Executive Victor Bwire said inasmuch as Dr Ruto enjoys the right to choose any platform to respond to stories, it is important to consider raising complaints with the agency through official channels.

COMPLAINTS

He said it is difficult to pursue a complaint filed on Twitter, saying their intervention would only be activated if it is directly addressed to them through legally established mechanisms

“The DP is justified to raise issues with the media. It is within his right to do so. We would like to advise him to use existing legal structures to raise concerns. We would be more than ready to look at them,” said Mr Bwire.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has also emulated Dr Ruto and is taking on media houses, although infrequently.

Away from Twitter, the DP has lately been accused of harassing journalists, the latest being in Nyeri where his security team roughed up a Daily Nation reporter.