Rwandan detectives are holding 12 suspected hackers amongst them eight Kenyans, over cyber fraud attempt on Equity Bank-Rwanda.

The other suspects are three Rwandans and a Ugandan national.

The names of Kenyan suspects are yet to be released by the time we went to press.

Sources at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nairobi on Friday told the Nation that the identities would be communicated through Interpol.

According to the Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) the 12 were arrested while in the process of hacking into the bank system to steal money from clients’ accounts.

“The group came to Rwanda after successfully defrauding Equity Bank both in Kenya and Uganda,” RIB said on Twitter.

A case file has been submitted to the National Public Prosecution Authority for further processing.

“RIB commends all those who shared information that led to the arrest of suspects and urge the public to remain vigilant and always share information that can be used to prevent crime,” added RIB.