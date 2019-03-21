On public servants doing business, Ms Mengich said civil servants should commit 100 per cent of their time in doing what they are hired to do.

It emerged that over 140 allowances were being paid to civil servants.

By OUMA WANZALA

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has announced that it will phase out some allowances paid to civil servants.

Speaking at a media breakfast meeting in Nairobi on Thursday, SRC chairperson Lyn Mengich asked civil servants to focus on productivity as opposed to the clamour for salary increase.

"We will not continue to compensate workers for services not delivered," said Ms Mengich.

Kenya Editors Guild Chairman Churchill Otieno said the media will continue to put government officers to task in order to deliver better services to Kenyans.

He asked SRC to provide information to the media. SRC Vice-chairman Dalmas Otieno regretted the wastage levels in counties.