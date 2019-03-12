Kenyans shopping on Aliexpress.com will be presented with M-Pesa as one of the payment options.

By HELLEN GITHAIGA

Kenyans buying goods on China's online shopping site AliExpress can now pay for their purchases using M-Pesa, Safaricom said on Tuesday.

Kenya's telecom giant Safaricom has said it has partnered with Ant Financial, a fintech company and an affiliate of Alibaba, China’s largest e-commerce company.

“The move especially targets microtraders in the country who source for goods and other supplies from manufacturers in China,” Ms Sylvia Mulinge, Safaricom's chief customer officer said in a statement.

"We believe that the mobile phone has the ability to pull down some barriers to trade by enabling global e-commerce, and this partnership with Ant Financial Services marks yet another important milestone not just in Safaricom’s efforts to take M-Pesa beyond Kenya, but to Kenya’s participation in the international e-commerce marketplace,” said Ms Sylvia Mulinge, the chief customer officer.