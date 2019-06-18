The service is only available for on-net calls and will not be applicable for off-net, roaming and international calls.

By HILARY KIMUYU

Safaricom on Tuesday introduced a new feature dubbed reverse call which will allow subscribers to transfer call costs to receivers.

The service, which was popular in the 90’s and during the days of fixed landlines, will now see mobile users add ‘#’ before the number they are calling.

“At Safaricom, we maintain our commitment to always provide our customers with relevant products in line with their needs. This innovation is in line with this commitment and has been tailored to mirror the relationships between our customers with a goal of empowering them to always remain connected with their loved ones,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Safaricom Chief Customer Officer.

Once a subscriber dials the number preceded by #, the receiver will be prompted to accept or reject the call by keying in number 1 to pick or 2 to decline.

