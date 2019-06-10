The court ordered the two to be reporting to the DCI offices, serious crimes unit, once every week.



By SAM KIPLAGAT

Two employees of Safaricom ltd were on Monday charged with demanding Sh300 million from the company, by menaces.

Mr Simon Billy Kinuthia and Mr Brian Njoroge Wamatu denied illegally copying and transferring privileged information on a subscriber from the company’s database and sharing it with an unauthorised person.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, the duo denied the charges of computer fraud and demanding money by threats.

It is alleged that with others not before court and with intent to defraud, the suspects unlawfully copied and transferred subscriber's data information from Safaricom’s company database to Mr Charles Njuguna Kimani. They allegedly committed the offence between May 1 and June 7, 2019.

It is also alleged that the suspects demanded Sh300 million from Safaricom, with intent to steal.

They denied the charges and were ordered to deposit Sh1 million cash bail each to secure their release. The court ordered the two to be reporting to the DCI offices once every week.