Pensioner’s 13-year hunt for his money

By EUNICE MURATHE

More by this Author

In 2006, Mr Samuel Gitundu walked into a scene he will never forget.

It was early in the morning when he walked to Charterhouse Bank, Mombasa branch, to withdraw money but found the doors closed.

A big notice was on the door. His bank was under statutory management.

“I was confused. Where is the money? How will I get it? I wanted my money there and then. I wanted to know how soon and why it had to happen on the day that I was in dire need of money,” said Mr Gitundu.

CUSTOMERS

The bank’s customers were huddled in small groups. A few minutes later journalists arrived.

What would follow is exchange after another on what could have happened to his bank.

For him, the bank’s collapse would also mean sending inquiries year in year out, writing to various media outlets, visiting government offices, crippling of his road construction business and inability to foot medical bills.

Some 13 years later, he is yet to find closure. What keeps him awake at night are questions on where his pension and hard earned money went to.

Also if there will ever be definite and substantiated answers from the government on what happened to his bank of choice.

BUSINESS LOAN

Mr Gitundu dalliance with Charterhouse Bank started with a need for a business loan.

He had just received his pension after working as a civil servant for more than 30 years.

“When I retired, I started a small business of making roads. The work was going well, the contracts were coming. I made some little money. When the pension came I put it together and continued with business," the retiree said

Mr Gitundu opened an account with the bank and hoped to get a loan after a while.

“My pension came through Barclays Bank. I wanted to buy road construction equipment. Barclays was not forthcoming. A friend of mine and an account holder told me that if I could transfer my money to Charterhouse Bank then within a short time he would recommend me for the loan that I needed," he said.

EVALUATION

For a time, all went well until he found the doors closed. He was yet to apply for the loan.

“Before the evaluation on whether I was qualified for the loan was done, the bank was closed," Mr Gitundu said.

He said the notice said the bank was placed under statutory management.

“My first reaction was to look for the managing director. He assured me I will get my money. We were told to wait for a year. I had no choice but to wait. After one year I waited for it to be opened, it was never opened for two, three years up to now it has never been opened," the pensioner added.

A desperate Gitundu started writing letters to the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) seeking help to get audience with the then Central Bank of Kenya governor.

IMPUNITY

In 2011, he also wrote to then Chief Justice Willy Mutunga on what he described as impunity by CBK governor for failing to reopen the bank.

In another letter dated April 2014, Mr Gitundu appealed to then US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec for the release of his money held at Charterhouse Bank.

“I have made personal efforts to have my money released by appealing to the CBK governor, Parliament, Anti-corruption commission, the AG, KRA and even DCI. I have even sought the intervention of the CJ and the Ombudsman all to no avail," he wrote to Mr Godec.

Mr Gitundu said he was diagnosed with a terminal illness and needs money for treatment.

In the letter he also says that he had nothing to do with the allegations for which the bank was closed.

BANK CLOSED

In January 2018 he wrote to (CBK) governor Patrick Njoroge asking him the status of the bank and his deposit.

Most of his requests have not attracted any response.

The 68-year-old wonders why CBK, a regulator, licensed the bank and later closed it without providing substantive answers especially to the customers.

“I am not part of the allegations on which the bank was closed. I have moved everything but nobody seems to have an answer. The government of Kenya has a duty to tell the customers of that bank why it has remained closed even after the statutory period,” said Mr Gitundu.