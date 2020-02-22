The judge is accused of interfering with the murder case of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen.

By ANITA CHEPKOECH

A senior judge, who was arrested Friday over his relationship with a murder suspect, has been released from custody.

Justice Sankale ole Kantai of the Court of Appeal in Nairobi was released on police bond Saturday afternoon.

He will be arraigned on Monday.

The judge is accused of interfering with the murder case of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen.