Justice Sankale to be arraigned Monday
Saturday February 22 2020
A senior judge, who was arrested Friday over his relationship with a murder suspect, has been released from custody.
Justice Sankale ole Kantai of the Court of Appeal in Nairobi was released on police bond Saturday afternoon.
He will be arraigned on Monday.
The judge is accused of interfering with the murder case of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that the judge will be charged with conspiracy to defeat justice and interfering with witnesses contrary to section 117 (A) of the Penal Code.