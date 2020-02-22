alexa Justice Sankale to be arraigned Monday - Daily Nation
Justice Sankale to be arraigned Monday

Saturday February 22 2020

Sankale ole Kantai

Court of Appeal Judge Sankale ole Kantai during a court session on June 15, 2015. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

ANITA CHEPKOECH
By ANITA CHEPKOECH
A senior judge, who was arrested Friday over his relationship with a murder suspect, has been released from custody.

Justice Sankale ole Kantai of the Court of Appeal in Nairobi was released on police bond Saturday afternoon.

He will be arraigned on Monday.

The judge is accused of interfering with the murder case of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that the judge will be charged with conspiracy to defeat justice and interfering with witnesses contrary to section 117 (A) of the Penal Code.