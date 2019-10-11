Ms Wairimu was arrested on August 28, 2019 over the disappearance of her husband on July 19, 2019.

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, who is accused of killing her husband Tob Cohen, was on Friday released from Lang'ata Women's Prison.

Ms Wairimu, who has denied murdering Cohen had stayed at the correctional facility for 46 days.

She was released after her father Japheth Kamotho, defence lawyer Philip Murgor and other family members presented the release warrant to Lang'ata Women's Prison authorities.

MURDER

Ms Wairimu was arrested on August 28, 2019 over the disappearance of her husband on July 19, 2019. She was eventually charged with murdering Cohen.

Mr Kamotho left with his daughter, who was ordered never to set foot at their Sh400m villa at Kitisuru, Nairobi County, for Lanet Nakuru.

Advertisement

Lady Justice Stella Mutuku directed the accused, whose case will be consolidated with that of the other murder suspect Peter Karanja, not to return to her former residence with Cohen until further orders of the court.

“You will not go back to your former city residence which has since been placed under police protection since its being treated as a crime scene,” Justice Mutuku directed.

The judge further advised the accused to seek the court’s permission in the event she wants to pick anything from the house.

“In the event you need anything file a formal application for the necessary orders since the residence is secured,” ruled Justice Mutuku.

ACCOMMODATION

Mr Kamotho and other family members assured the court they will offer Ms Wairimu accommodation and assist her until her case is heard and determined.

Earlier Friday, she was released on a Sh2 million cash bail. She was directed to alternatively, deposit Sh4 million bond with two sureties of Sh2 million each. Justice Mutuku has said the prosecution had not provided compelling reasons to deny her bail.

The judge further directed her parents to file testimonials stating that they are willing to accommodate her after the court barred her from accessing her matrimonial home without permission.