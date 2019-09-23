Cohen's decomposing body was found inside an underground water tank at his palatial Kitusuru home.

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, who is accused of murdering her Dutch husband Tob Cohen, has been allowed to attend his burial on Monday afternoon.

The High Court on Monday allowed Ms Kamotho to be present during the interment escorted by warders from Lang'ata Women's Prison.

Cohen, whose decomposing body was found inside an underground water tank at his palatial Kitusuru home after an eight-week search, will be laid to rest at the Jewish Cemetery on Wangari Maathai Road.

Justice Stellah Mutuku directed prison authorities to escort Ms Kamotho to the funeral.