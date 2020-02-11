School bus drivers warned against playing adult content

By MISHI GONGO

The Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) has warned school bus operators against playing or broadcasting pornographic content while carrying students.

Chief executive officer Ezekiel Mutua said the content that students consume in their school buses and matatus is what is contributing to moral decay among the youth.

Addressing the media in Bamburi, Mombasa, Dr Mutua warned school managers against allowing their bus operators to listen to some FM stations that air content that is not fit for children.

“Classic FM, Kiss 100, Jambo and Ghetto Radio air adult content that can corrupt minds of children, we urge bus operators to refrain from listening to them while carrying students,” said Dr Mutua.

He also reiterated his warning to public service vehicles (PSV) operators against displaying content that is a nuisance to passengers.

“Parents have to endure the discomfort of viewing obscene content with their children, we want to bring sanity in the industry,” said Dr Mutua. Matatus that have TV screens will now be required to pay Sh2,000 to get a license and be issued with guidelines on the kind of content allowed.

