Seamless learning in private schools via virtual teaching

Few events in life happen and alter the course of life as humans know it.

It also happens that rarely are such affairs positive, too. September 9/11 is arguably the most recent major incident to have universally changed how we live.

That the Covid-19 pandemic has turned our lives inside out is not in doubt. In terms of economic and social impact globally, the disease may surpass the aftershocks of 9/11 by far.

While the threat posed by the spread of SARS-CoV-2 has reminded us of basic hygiene practices like washing hands, it has also pushed humanity to embrace technology in performing tasks that were initially taken for granted. With the benefit of hindsight, education planners should avoid being caught flatfooted in the future.

After learning was suspended in all institutions three weeks ago, about 18 million learners from pre-school to university were suddenly taken out of the comfort of their classrooms to an uncertain future as authorities grope for ways of containing the spread of the deadly virus.

Thousands of tutors were also forced to cut short the school term. However, some schools have seamlessly taken to virtual teaching to ensure continuity of the learning process while others are effectively shut and have offered no support to their learners. The use of technology amidst the coronavirus crisis exposes the wide digital divide in the Kenyan education system.

Schools have interpreted online learning differently and with varying results. Private schools appear to do better than public ones, further widening the class gap between the two. Even in the private schools category, high-end international schools appear to have been better prepared to handle a disruption to their program than others.

At Brookhouse School in Nairobi, virtual learning kicked off immediately face-to-face teaching and learning were suspended.

"When the President made the announcement to suspend learning on Sunday, we were ready to transition to online teaching on Monday. Everything was seamless," Mr Eric Mulindi, the head teacher of the secondary section told the Nation.

The school has an IT action plan and all they had to do was to activate it. Use of technology at the school aims at mirroring a normal school day where the learners and teachers follow the regular timetable but from their different abodes. The school uses a blended learning approach where they combine chalk and technology to replicate reality in their 24-26 student virtual classrooms.

For example, last Monday, Stage 3 learners had a virtual birthday party for one of the learners. The same week, they had an interschool debate on the now popular Zoom Cloud Meetings app. When the virtual school closed on Friday, the final assembly was held online.

During sessions, learners do practical lessons and submit videos and pictures of their work and physical education.

“We had earlier done our own needs assessment. Almost every home where the learners come from had a digital device. We made sure all learners had a device. The best device is a laptop. The parents were given specifications of what to buy. We have a one-to-one student to device ratio in secondary school," Mr Mulindi said.

Likewise, all teachers are equipped with laptops and had been trained on how to conduct the lessons remotely by the time disaster struck.

“When it (the outbreak) started in the East, we did refresher courses for teachers and sensitised them to closely monitor what was happening in other countries,” Mr Mulindi said.

At Nova Pioneer Primary School in Tatu City, first term learning continued and the institution will close this week as had earlier been scheduled by the Education ministry.

"We’ had to quickly get into remote learning. We already had online platforms for all our schools, thankfully, before the coronavirus outbreak. We only enhanced what we had to a higher level without raising anxiety among the learners,” the principal, Ms Christine Kathurima, told Nation.

The Nova schools (four secondary and two primary) are already planning for term two work whereas uncertainty reigns over the fate of the school calendar for the majority of learners in Kenya. The group also has seven other schools in South Africa.

Ms Kathurima hails the alternative learning but concedes that it cannot replace the physical classroom experience.

"Not seeing the children on a daily basis is not easy. The physical distance has been most difficult for me," she said.

According to the principal, virtual learning lacks the positive pressure learners get from their peers and the influence of teachers as facilitators of the learning process. Also, she noted that activities tend to take longer to be completed and the atmosphere is not like in a real classroom.

Ms Kathurima acknowledges that online learning is not a viable alternative especially for learners from humble backgrounds as it is anchored on resources that are out of reach for many of them.

“We need to be realistic. We’re fortunate to be in a private school that has these resources. Interactive online learning as currently set is not for everybody but we can make use of the media we have like radio and TV. Remote learning shouldn’t just be on online. The laptop project was a lost opportunity,” she observed.

All the learners at the school have computers, making it easy for them to use technology to receive lessons from their homes.

After President Kenyatta announced the closure of schools, St Andrew’s Turi closed on the last day given but learning went on for a week as if nothing happened before they closed at the end of the semester. The only disappointment for Chantal Njue, a student, is that “it was not as interactive as we would have wanted.”

The school uses Microsoft Teams app Microsoft teams to mirror the school experience.

“The teachers gave us sufficient work and the deadlines were good. The effort the teachers have put is commendable because it is new experience,” she told Nation.