By JAMES KARIUKI

Sections of Thika highway service lanes have been closed to public for seven weeks to allow for the construction of a footbridge at Survey of Kenya.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) in a notice to motorists on Friday said the partial closure will remain in place until April 13.

“The outer lanes (service lanes) shall be closed to traffic and we request motorists to exercise caution when approaching the two sections during the day and at night.

"Motorists should also comply with the traffic management plan to be applied during the next three days,” said director general Peter Mundinia.

Traffic will be diverted to the motorcycle and bicycle lanes to enable the contractor do his work, he said.

The busy section is a crucial link to Mathare slums, the National Youth Service engineering school, the Kenya School of Monetary Studies, and De La Rue money printing premises.

The other section leads to GSU headquarters and connects motorists to the Outer Ring interchange constructed last year by a Chinese company.

The Survey footbridge will cost Sh205 million and is part of four overpasses commissioned for construction three years ago to facilitate safe crossing of pedestrians and free flow of traffic along the busy expressway way.

The others are Garden City, Witeithie, and Mang’u.

The Witeithie footbridge was opened last weekend, three years after KeNHA commissioned a local contractor to implement it.

The Garden City footbridge is at 10 percent completion, while the Mang'u one is 70 percent complete.