Security agencies in Lamu have repulsed a group of about 50 heavily armed suspected Al-Shabaab militants who attempted to attack Pandanguo Village in Witu Division.

The gun battle which lasted for about five hours started at around 10.30pm Saturday.

Pandanguo Village Elder Adan Golja told the Nation Sunday morning that the group of about 40 to 50 heavily armed suspected Al-Shabaab militants tried to force their way into the village at around 10pm.

Before reaching the village, they met with a farmer identified as Hashim who was tending to his crops.

INTERROGATED FARMER

"The heavily armed men interrogated him for more than 20 minutes, asking him about the security status in our area, including how many police and military camps are there. He told them the place is well-protected, having both GSU and KDF soldiers.

“After hearing the response, it's like they were terrified. They told the farmer that they were not after war but they only wanted to take foodstuffs from the village. They then ordered him to go back to the village and allow them to harvest maize from the farm," said Mr Golja.

INCIDENT REPORTED

According to the village headman, the farmer reported the matter to him and he in turn sent some police reservists to the scene.

A fire exchange ensued between the reservists and the terrorists.

A few minutes later, GSU and KDF officers manning the area responded.

"A serious gun fight between the KDF, GSU and NPR against the militants went on from 10.30pm until 3am when the militants were repulsed. They, however, managed to harvest almost all the maize in the one acre farm before they fled deep into the dense Boni Forest," said Mr Golja.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia confirmed the gunfight in Pandanguo but said that the situation had been contained.

GUNSHOTS

"Yes. It's true. There were gunshots in Pandanguo Village overnight. NPR officers in the village claimed to have spotted suspicious people in a nearby bush, forcing them to shoot randomly. KDF and GSU responded immediately and combed the area. Nothing was spotted. So far the area is cool and there is no need for alarm. I urge Pandanguo residents not to vacate their village since their security is guaranteed," said Mr Macharia.

The county commissioner appealed to residents of Pandanguo and Lamu as a whole to be vigilant and report any suspicious people or incidents for prompt action.

Locals who were interviewed by the Nation said they are worried that the terrorists might come back and attack.

Mrs Habona Musa called on the government to intensity security patrols in the area so that the enemies do not get a chance to attack them and kill innocent citizens.

"We're told not to worry but we feel our village is unsafe. Yes, the terrorists have fled to the forest but you never know. We feel they might reorganise themselves afresh, come back and finish us. Let security patrols be intensified in our village," said Mrs Musa.

There have been various cases of Al-Shabaab militants being spotted in the area in the past.

On September 24, 2018, 10 Al-Shabaab militants were killed while a dozen others escaped with gunshot wounds in an ambush on the militant’s hideout by KDF soldiers in Taksile in Pandanguo, Lamu West.

On November 18, 2018, four Al-Shabaab militants were killed in the same area.

On August 18, 2017, four people were beheaded by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Maleli village near Pandanguo.

KILLED

On July 4, 2017, three police officers were killed in an attack by over 200 Al-Shabaab terrorists who attacked Pandanguo Police Station at around 5.30am.Two of the militants were killed before the others disappeared into the dense Boni Forest.

On July 14, 2014, a classroom was burnt by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists who invaded Pandanguo village in Lamu West. The militants also raided Pandanguo Dispensary where they took with them drugs before vandalising the facility.

They also harvested maize in a two-acre farm in the area before they fled into Boni Forest.

TERROR SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Meanwhile, in Nairobi, officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit have arrested five suspects as they did surveillance at Whiskey River pub along Kiambu Road.

Some of the items recovered from terror suspects arrested as they did surveillance at Whiskey River pub along Kiambu Road on January 18, 2020. PHOTO | COURTESY

Among the items recovered from the terror suspects was a car, one pair of Kenyan Airforce trousers, a jungle t-shirt, a jungle hut and a jungle pair of trousers.

Also recovered was money in various currencies and denominations, a laptop, a US passport, a US embassy security card and various cheques.