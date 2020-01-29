Senate approves Governor Waititu's impeachment...

By DAVID MWERE

By IBRAHIM ORUKO

The Senate has voted to kick out Mr Ferdinand Waititu as Kiambu County governor in a motion that had all the hallmarks of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto duel.

A total of 38 senators were in the House. At least 28 senators, most of them from opposition Nasa, convicted the governor on all three counts levelled against him by the county assembly and voted to remove him from office.

VIOLATING CONSTITUTION

In the first count of violating the Constitution, 27 senators voted to impeach Mr Waititu while 12 voted against.

However, in the second count, which the governor was accused of violating national laws, 28 senators voted for his ouster while 11 opposed.

The same pattern was repeated on the third count with was one of gross misconduct.

