A court on Thursday barred the Senate from discussing or hearing the motion for Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja's impeachment pending determination of his case against the move.

Justice Weldon Korir restrained the Senate's plenary, committees and members from probing the matter.

On October 11, Mr Samboja sought court orders to stay the resolution by the Taita Taveta assembly.

In the case filed by lawyer Nelson Havi, he is seeking conservatory orders to stop the Senate's further deliberation of the motion as recommended and forwarded by the county assembly.

The governor's arguments are that his rights are being violated and that Taita Taveta did not consider matters of great pubic interest before passing the motion

"If the Senate proceeds to discuss this matter it will be contemptuous of the orders given by this honourable court," Justice Korir said.

Governor Samboja sued Deputy Majority Leader Harris Keke as well as the county, the Senate and their respective Speakers.

He was accused of gross violation of the law, Mr Keke saying his gross misconduct — misappropriation of funds and failure to assent to the 2019/2020 budget — had led to underdevelopment in the county.

Mr Keke said the governor misled residents by collecting signatures in a bid to dissolve the county government over a budget stalemate.