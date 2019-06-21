By IBRAHIM ORUKO

Senators have questioned the new government policy that seeks to freeze permanent employment in the civil service, arguing that there was no consultation or public participation.

Public Service Commission chairman Stephen Kirogo on Tuesday announced that, from next month, the government will hire civil servants on contract as part of reforms aimed at boosting productivity and reducing the wage bill.

Those joining the civil service will sign three-year contracts, renewable only after satisfactory performance, while serving staff will sign performance contracts from the same date, a departure from the permanent and pensionable terms civil servants have enjoyed since independence.

On Thursday, the Senate’s Labour Committee dismissed the proposal as a ‘backdoor policy’ and warned that it will have a negative impact on productivity.

Engage governors

The committee will invite the PSC to explain whether there was consultation and public participation as required by the Constitution, said chairman Johnson Sakaja, adding that the proposal should serve the interests of civil servants and the public.

“The committee has decided to invite all stakeholders to discuss the policy and seek the best way forward to ensure that the proposal serves the interests of those working in the civil service and the public,” Mr Sakaja told the House Thursday.

The committee will engage the Council of Governors, trade unions, PSC to ensure that if the policy is implemented, it is in the best interest of the public.

Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo Jr noted that the proposal did not have a legal backing. “Policy is not law and will never be law,” he said,

Wajir Senator Abdullahi Ali said the policy could trigger an exodus from the civil service, while Migori’s Ochilo Ayacko said it will worsen working conditions.