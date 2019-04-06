By WACHIRA MWANGI

n Senators wants people who grabbed prison land prosecuted, with the help of the Director of Public Prosecution, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Samson Cherargei, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights, on Friday cited loss of property including at least eight hectares belonging to the Kilifi GK Prison.

“We [went] to Nairobi’s Industrial Area Prison and others in Eldoret and Kilifi and noticed that there are people who have grabbed land. Prisons across the country lack title deeds," he said.

"We would like the DPP, EACC and the DCI to investigate ownership of parcels near the facilities," he said and asked Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney to intervene.

EXPANSION

Mr Cherargei said the land is needed for the expansion of the correctional facilities.

He also called for modernisation of prisons through installation of security diagnostics equipment, CCTV cameras and biometric registration systems, especially at maximum security facilities.

“People coming for visits should be screened. The facilities have people who have committed serious crimes so they need more resources. We need to ensure the prisons are well secured,” he said.

He spoke on an assessment tour of prisons in the Coast, accompanied by Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki, Kilifi's Stewart Madzayo, Kwale's Boy Issa Juma and Meru's Mithika Linturi.

WELFARE

Mr Cherargei (Nandi) also spoke of the welfare of prisoners and prison officers, saying the committee would come up with a report on challenges and recommendations.

He called for the decongestion of the facilities, saying discussions on reducing the number of petty offenders in remand were ongoing.

The chair also asked the Commissioner of Prisons to form a multi-agency to handle reforms.

Mr Linturi said petty offenders should be placed into community service programmes as part of efforts to reduce their numbers. He noted that this would help the government save money.

The senator said the government should ensure sufficient budgets for the facilities as well as skills training so they make contributions when they reintegrate into society.

PRO BONO SERVICES

Mr Linturi, who was an inmate in 2006, encouraged the prisoners, telling them to believe in their dreams.

He said many of those behind bars had been framed or could not afford good lawyers.

"That is why you are still locked up. We need to see that the inmates get pro bono services for justice to prevail. Don’t think this place was meant for only you," he told prisoners.

The senator further asked the government to improve standards at prisons "as every Kenyan is a potential guest of the state".

“I’d love to see all our remands and prisons in a good state. The committee will request more funding."

BACKLOG

On issue of case backlog, Mr Cherargei asked Chief Justice David Maraga to increase the number of magistrates and other officers,

He said that for efficiency, the committee would push for the establishment of High Courts in all counties and courts near prisons.

Senator Madzayo said prisoners should leave the facilities with new skills learned during their jail terms.

“You are here for correctional measures. Know that despite being in this enclosed place, [you are part of society]. We want to ensure you acquire skills and are helpful to society when you finish your terms," the former judge told the inmates.