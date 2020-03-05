By DAVID MWERE

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) was Thursday put to task by Senators for doing little to address increasing cases of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights, Ipoa Chairperson Anne Makori had a difficult time explaining what her agency has achieved.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr said information provided by the authority was not convincing and wondered why it had not documented recent cases involving police.

He spoke after Mr Happy Olal, Convener of the Social Justice Working Group (SJWG), claimed victims' families are forced to pay Sh3,000 for each

The senator said, “Kenyans are paying for the bullets discharged by police. Is Ipoa aware of this?”

ROGUE OFFICERS

It also emerged that some junior police officers are so powerful that they do not take orders from their seniors.

Shauri Moyo, Pangani, Kariobangi, and Huruma were mentioned among notorious police stations, with many cases of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

“Part of this country resembles a jungle. It is not much for the Ipoa to cry because if it does that, what will ordinary Kenyans do? Publish cases that you submit to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for the sake of accountability,” said Mr Kilonzo.

The Senator further told the authority that using police to carry out ballistic examinations is like telling them to admit their excesses and provide evidence for it.

The law mandates the authority to investigate deaths and serious injuries result from from police actions and to monitor, review and audit investigations and actions by the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police Service.

ACHIEVEMENTS

It emerged that between October 1, 2018, and February 28, Ipoa received 210 cases of death as a result of police action, death in police custody and enforced disappearances.

Ms Makori said the authority has done its best despite challenges and has so far secured six convictions against police, with two currently serving seven-year jail terms in Kwale County.

Two Administration Police officers in Kabete, Kiambu County, are serving death sentences.

In Nairobi, a police officer in Githurai is serving a 15-year jail sentence while a former Ruaraka Police Station OCS is serving a death sentence.

“The authority looks forward to the improvement of relationships between police and all other actors, and elimination of deaths occasioned by police action, as each death through police action is one too many,” said Ms Makori.

Ms Makori asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and the Inspector-General of Police George Kinoti to expedite passing of regulations on use of force and firearms for police officers to have guidelines.

COOPERATION

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei asked Ipoa to work with reputable international organisations in order to achieve its goals.

“It is very scary to see a society criminalised in poverty by the people required to ensure its security. National parks, for instance, have become the grounds of execution,” says Mr Cherargei, who chairs the committee.

According to Ipoa, an extrajudicial killing is arbitrary deprivation of life by government authorities or individuals without the sanction of any judicial proceeding or legal process.