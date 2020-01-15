Senior police bosses moved in major reshuffle

Among those affected include Karen SCPC, Cunnigham Suiyanka, who has been moved to Turkana West (Kakuma), Muhoroni’s Adan Abdullahi Alio who has been transferred to Mwea West and Meru’s Joseph Gichangi who moves Machakos County to command police operations.

By STELLA CHERONO

The Kenya Police Service has made changes in the command of Sub Counties in the country, transferring and promoting Sub County Police Commanders (SCPC)

More than 100 police sub-counties in Kenya’s 47 counties were affected in the changes announced by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the Kenya Police Service Edward Mbugua.

The SCPCs (initially known as OCPDs), mostly in the ranks of Senior Superintendent of Police, SSPs and Superintendent of Police, SPs, were either moved to different sub counties or promoted.

Also affected are nine Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) - two of whom are female- who were promoted to serve as deputies to SCPCs.

“The Deputy Inspector General approves the deployments with immediate effect” a confidential circular dated January 14 and sent to all eight Regional Police Commanders, the Internal affairs Unit and heads of formation stated.

This means that the SCPCs will have to report to their new stations immediately they are cleared by Vigilance House.

Among those affected include Karen SCPC, Cunnigham Suiyanka who has been moved to Turkana West (Kakuma), Muhoroni’s Adan Abdullahi Alio who has been transferred to Mwea West and Meru’s Joseph Gichangi who moves Machakos County to command police operations.

Herman Chemonges Ndiema has been moved from SCPC Kuresoi and will now be in charge of operations in Trans Nzoia County.

Some of the senior officers who have been promoted to serve as Deputy County Commanders, D/CPC include: Peter Katam (Kakamega), Stephen Weda (Bomet), Joseph Kipngeno Cheruiyot (Busia), Richard Cheruiyot (Vihiga), Peter Nyangares Omanwa (Migori), Wambia Odhiambo (Nyamira), and Benjamin Mwanzia (Kajiado),

The affected officers are expected to address various security challenges in their new stations, among them eliminating organized criminal gangs, fighting stock theft, counter terrorism and others.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has directed senior officers to also ensure that the junior officers are motivated, eliminate corruption among officers and ensure that the juniors uphold high standards of human rights.