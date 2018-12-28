Students are set to return to school for the first term on January 3.

By OUMA WANZALA

The Ministry of Labour has lined up a series of conciliation meetings between teachers and their employer as it seeks to avert looming strike that could paralyse learning in schools next week.

On Friday, the conciliation committee chaired by Charles Maranga met and released a schedule of activities with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

On Saturday, the committee will visit Knut headquarters for a meeting with the top leadership of the union to get clarification on contentious issues and then meet with TSC officials on Sunday.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said the issues to be discussed include promotion of teachers, performance contracting and professional development programmes.

"Once again I urge parties to this dispute to give the conciliation process and dialogue a chance to resolve their differences noting the critical timing and weight of public interest in the matter," said Mr Yattani.

