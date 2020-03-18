Services grind to a halt as county staff keep off

By NATION TEAM

Operations in several counties were disrupted yesterday after employees stayed at home as directed by their bosses in the fight against Covid-19.

Many governors on Monday asked employees in non-essential offices to work from home.

In Nandi, county and national government offices were deserted, leaving locals seeking services stranded. West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo said only critical staff should report to duty. He also suspended weekly open-air and livestock markets for 30 days.

In Nairobi, Health executive Hitan Majevdia said 80 workers at Mbagathi Hospital, 112 at Mama Lucy and 38 at Mutuini have been trained on how to handle cases of the virus. “A hundred more are undergoing training at Pumwani Hospital and STC Clinic. An additional 3,500 will be trained from tomorrow,” he said all hospitals run by the county would have been trained by Thursday.

Trans Nzoia County Governor Patrick Khaemba said special isolation rooms have been set aside at Kitale Referral Hospital and Kaisgat Health Centre. In Turkana, County Commissioner Muthama Wambua directed the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to work with the county emergency response committee to ensure minimal entry of new refugees into the country from South Sudan.

“Refugees must also ensure minimal movement in and outside the refugee camp.” Mr Wambua said.

Elsewhere, a woman in Nanyuki Town, who flew into the country aboard the same flight as the first confirmed patient has quarantined herself. “Laikipians should know that the person is stable and does not have coronavirus. We will not use our isolation wards to quarantine patients who do not show symptoms,” Health executive Lenai Kamario said. The county has 53 isolation beds in its 11 health facilities.

At the Meru Level Five Hospital, visitors and patients were screened for symptoms and in Isiolo, the Health department has converted an office at the referral hospital into an isolation and treatment unit.

In Tharaka-Nithi, health workers at Chuka County Referral Hospital went on a go-slow protesting the county’s lack of preparedness to handle the pandemic.

Following a scare in the county on Monday Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga asked the national government to devolve laboratory services to counties.

In Murang’a, five MCAs who recently travelled to UAE are in self-isolation.

In Kirinyaga, the county assembly approved Sh4milliion emergency funds to help fight the spread of the virus.

At the Coast, police were trained on personal safety as they enforce government directives. “The training has been going on for three days now. The officers being trained are those who form part of the multi-agency team created to respond to cases of the disease when they are reported,” regional police boss Rashid Yakub said.

In Nakuru, Eagle Palace Hotel sent home some 25 of its staff due to reduced business. Director Ibrahim Osman said many bookings had been cancelled. Empty parking lots and seats at ALPS Hotel in Milimani told the story of how the hotel industry has been affected.

Days after the government ordered all public service vehicles to be cleaned regularly and provide hand sanitisers to travellers, it was business as usual for most matatus in the county. Neither did touts and drivers wear protective gear.

Meanwhile, Samburu County is grappling with an acute water shortage that is threatening government efforts. The Nation established that many facilities in Maralal, Wamba and Archer’s Post did not have water.