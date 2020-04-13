By CAROLINE NJUNG'E

There were bound to be many challenges accompanying Covid-19, a coronavirus disease that continues to baffle some of the greatest minds in the world.

But as Kenya and the rest of the world have been focusing on hard-pressing challenges, such as shortage of the once basic medical items like face masks and sanitisers in the face of a disease that is spreading like wildfire, something sinister has been happening behind closed doors.

The people who should be protecting and reassuring children who were sent home when the government closed schools are preying on them.

A week ago, the National Council on Administration of Justice (NCAJ) released a statement saying sexual offences have risen significantly in the two weeks following the government’s announcement of the 7pm-5am curfew.

In fact, the cases constituted 35.8 per cent of the criminal matters reported within this duration.

“There has been a significant spike in sexual offences in many parts of the country in the last two weeks. In some cases, the perpetrators are close relatives, guardians or persons living with the victims,” said Chief Justice David Maraga.

“These are people who are supposed to take care of the young girls, but instead… they are preying on them.”

NO SAFE HAVENS

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji weighed in on the matter in an interview with a local TV station, saying his office had recorded a rise in the number of domestic violence and sexual offence cases since the curfew was announced.

“Defilement and rape is happening, though we are still not able to tell in what environment or what context, but a lot of that is happening,” he said.

According to the report by the NCAJ, in March alone, the cases reported to the gender-based violence (GBV) hotline, 1195, were 115 compared to the 86 that were reported in February, representing an increase of 33.72 per cent.

According to statistics, women and girls have reported the highest cases between January and March.

In March, 106 women and girls reported being either physically or sexually violated while nine men and boys reported the same. Nairobi reported the highest cases of GBV.

Schools have always been a safe haven, at least for a few hours each day, for children that come from dysfunctional families.

But with the closure of schools, the stay-at-home directive, the curfew and now the restriction of travel between certain parts of the country, children are at the mercy of abusers they cannot run away or hide from.

ECONOMIC STRESS

Research has since determined that children are more often than not sexually abused by people they know — this could be close family members such as parents, extended family such as cousins, grandparents and neighbours.

Ms Leah Wangechi, the executive director of Centre for Rights Education and Awareness, Kenya, says her organisation has observed a sharp increase in sexual offences as well as domestic violence cases.

“In Kibera alone, our office has recorded 16 cases in just two weeks, with another four in other parts of Nairobi,” says Ms Wangechi, pointing out that most such cases are never reported.

In Kilifi, they have handled 15 cases, Isiolo (four), Meru (two) and one in Kitui. “The most significant contributing factor to this spike is economic stress. With their source of income cut off, most people have no idea where their next meal will come from and are, therefore, stressed and frustrated,” says Ms Wangechi, pointing out that people tend to take out their frustration on those closest to them.

Another major contributing factor is the curfew and the restricted movements. “There is lots of impunity that has come with the curfew. To begin with, the perpetrator is likely to feel empowered because they know that their victim’s chances of reporting them are limited. Besides, there’s nowhere to run to,” she says.

STERN WARNING

But this shouldn’t be the case, she argues, since the government has a mandate to protect its citizens at all times.

“For years, we, (civil society) have been advocating for setting up of shelters where women and children can find refuge in case they are subjected to domestic and sexual violence, cases that are bound to go up in times of crisis. These would have come in handy now.”

With a crisis that is just beginning to unravel, and with the government warning Kenyans to brace themselves for even more turbulent times ahead, such cases are likely to continue rising unless interventions are put place.

Ms Wangechi reckons that the government has no option but to lay out concrete plans on how it plans to tackle these issues.

“We need a strong political message, making it clear that those who disregard the rights of women and children will face the full force of the law. Not only this, just like they have identified quarantine centres to curb the spread of Covid-19, they should set aside places where those who have been subjected to gender-based violence can seek shelter.”