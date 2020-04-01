By APOLLO FRIAL

The government has transferred funds from the Sh11 billion kitty meant for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies towards the fight against the coronavirus.

The transfer of the funds marks the end of the BBI rallies, a source in the meeting said.

The money will be used to manufacture masks, ventilators and build ICU facilities in select hospitals throughout the country.

The decision was reached following a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, which was also attended by the BBI committee.

“The funds will be channelled through the recently established Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund,” a source familiar with the happenings said.

The Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund is being overseen by Royal Media Services MD Wachira Waruru, Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph, Equity Group Managing Director James Mwangi, Devki Group Chairman Narendra Raval, KCB Group CEO Joshua Oigara and Absa Bank Managing Director Jeremy Awori.

The other members of the team include Kenya Tourism Fund Chairman Mohammed Hersi, Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO Phyllis Wakiaga and PAS in the Office of the President Kennedy W. Kihara (nominated to serve as secretary for the fund).