Kagwe poised to join club of super-rich CSs

By JOHN MUTUA

Former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe is set to join the club of super-rich members of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet following his nomination to head the Health docket.

Documents tabled in Parliament last week put Mr Kagwe’s wealth at Sh667.8 million, only second to the Sh796 million that former director at Betting Control and Licensing Board Simon Chelugui declared two years ago when he was appointed Water and Sanitation Secretary. Mr Chelugui has since been moved to the Labour ministry.

Mr Kagwe says he owns two companies that made Sh5.4 million profit last year. His public relations firm, Tell-Em made Sh2.87 million while research agency TNS RMS East Africa generated Sh2.625 million last year. Mr Kenyatta last month nominated Mr Kagwe to succeed Sicily Kariuki, now the Water and Sanitation minister who joined the Cabinet with a declared wealth level of Sh168 million.

“I am worth what I am worth as a result of my hard work. I started doing feasibility studies in my room at Hall 2 at the University of Nairobi and for over 40 years I must have made some money,” Mr Kagwe told the parliamentary committee chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi.

TNS RMS recorded Sh218, 750 in revenues last month, Mr Kagwe said, adding that he owns other assets that have in addition to the two companies contributed to his net wealth.

Of the Cabinet secretaries who have since declared their wealth, Mr Chelugui, Mr Kagwe, and ICT boss Joe Mucheru who reported Sh500 million two years ago, top the list of the millionaires club.

Dr Cleopa Mailu and Mr Mwangi Kiunjuri who were dropped from the health and agriculture dockets respectively had also featured in the super- rich league of Cabinet, having declared Sh615 million and Sh798 million respectively.

The wealthiest CSs are worth almost three times Sh295 million that Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani declared two years ago as personal wealth.