By JOEL ODIDI

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two police officers in connection to the Thursday theft of Sh72 million and recovered Sh7 million.

It a tweet on Saturday, DCI said Constables Chris Ayienda and Vincent Owour were arrested in Kisii and Kendu Bay.

The detectives recovered Sh3 million from Constable Owuor’s house in Kendu Bay, while Sh4 million was recovered from Constable Ayienda in Kisii.

The police have established that the suspects bought a Subaru Forester on the same day of the theft using the stolen money.