By FAITH NYAMAI

More by this Author

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has released Sh8.7 billion to the cash transfer programmes as ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The ministry has also released Sh500 million to clear arrears owed to people with severe disabilities under the cash transfer programmes.

Principal Secretary Nelson Marwa said the money will be paid out to 1,084 cash transfer beneficiaries.

The money will be wired to the four banks contracted to pay the beneficiaries from Monday, April 20.

The banks include KCB Bank, Equity Bank, Post Bank and Cooperative Bank.

SH8,000 EACH

Advertisement

According to the ministry, the beneficiaries will receive Sh8,000 each, being payment for the months of January to April.

The money is meant to cushion the vulnerable groups from the negative effects of Covid-19.

“A beneficiary is allowed to withdraw all or a part of this amount at any time during a period six period,” he said.

Mr Marwa told the beneficiaries that the funds will remain in their accounts for a period of six months, hence there is no need for all them to rush to the banks at the same time to collect the money in order to avoid crowding at the payment points.

COVID-19 GUIDELINES

He said payment modalities have been agreed on between the Ministry of Labour and the banks to ensure Covid-19 guidelines are strictly followed while attending to the beneficiaries.

“The ministry has adopted a multi-agency approach in the payment process including the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, county governments, Ministry of Health, elected leaders and ministries’ field staff to ensure seamless coordination,” said the PS.