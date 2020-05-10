By XINHUA

Somali militant group Al-Shabaab has freed an Italian aid worker who was abducted in Kenya's coastal town of Malindi in November 2018, police confirmed on Saturday.

Kilifi County Police Commander James Mugera confirmed that Sylvia Romano, an Italian volunteer who was seized from her hotel room on the evening of November 20, 2018, had been rescued following intelligence leads.

"It's true that a multi-agency team working with the Italian government has managed to rescue her. They are waiting for further directions on whether to fly her to Nairobi or Mombasa and then back home to Italy," Mugera said.

Mr Mugera said Ms Romano was rescued in Somalia following heightened surveillance and negotiations between the government of Italy and suspected Al-Shabaab militants to secure her release.

SPECIALISED TREATMENT

He said Ms Romano is expected to be flown back to Italy for specialised treatment since her health had deteriorated for the past two years.

According to Kenyan police, Ms Romano is believed to have been sold to Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia after Italy failed to give ransom to facilitate her release.

Five people were shot and wounded when the militants abducted the 23-year-old volunteer with the humanitarian group, Africa Milele Onlus.