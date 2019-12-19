Transparency International picks Sheila Masinde as interim boss

By BRIAN OKINDA

Former Nation Media Group staffer Sheila Masinde has been appointed acting executive director of Transparency International (TI) Kenya until the position is substantively filled.

This comes after TI’s board of directors accepted the resignation of Samuel Kimeu from the helm effective January 2020.

Mr Kimeu proceeds to head Africa’s Voices Foundation, a Nairobi-based non-profit, having been with TI Kenya for the last nine and a half years.

Ms Masinde, who first worked for the ant-graft watchdog as advocacy and communications officer between 2009 and 2012, had before this appointment worked in the capacity of programmes manager at TI Kenya since August 2015.

She also worked in the same institution as the research and learning manager from March 2014.

“Ms Masinde has been part of TI Kenya’s senior management team since 2015, directly responsible for the overall management of programmes, strategic planning and development, reporting to donors and stakeholders, advocacy and resource mobilisation,” said TI Board of Directors chair, Bernadette Musundi in a statement.

