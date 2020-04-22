By GERALD BWISA

Author and veteran journalist Ken Walibora was buried on Wednesday at his home in Trans Nzoia County at a ceremony at which calls for justice took centre stage.

Walibora's body was airlifted from Nairobi on Wednesday morning and arrived at his Makutano home in Cherangany at about 2.30pm.

The funeral, presided over by clergymen from the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, lasted about 47 minutes.

Among those present were Walibora's extended family members, neighbours and scholars.

His widow Ann Chebet and two, children Sheila Zawadi and Katila Samba, could not travel from the United States for the funeral due to travel bans to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19.

In Kenya, the government has limited inter-county movement and banned public gatherings of any kind, in line with social distancing rules, to curb local transmission of the virus.

Police officers and health officials have strictly supervised funerals, allowing them to last less than an hour.

Mourners are pictured at author Ken Walibora's home at Makutano in Cherangany, Trans Nzoia County, during his funeral on April 22, 2020. PHOTO | GERALD BWISA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

CELEBRATED

Walibora, a 52-year-old professor, was celebrated by many owing to his exemplary creative writing and journalism skills.

“Walibora was a very disciplined and committed Christian who valued both the elderly and the young ones. He was very humble despite being celebrated globally,” said Pastor Ken Ngurase Lujiri, who led the service.

Family spokesperson Patrick Lumumba thanked the public and all other parties for support and asked investigative agencies to get to the bottom of Walibora’s death.

"We are calling on the government to ensure justice is served and that our brother's killers are brought to book. Ken died a painful death. Those behind it should not go scot-free," he said.

The coffin bearing the body of author Ken Walibora is lowered into his grave at his home in Cherangany, Trans Nzoia County, on April 22, 2020. PHOTO | GERALD BWISA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

KISWAHILI GIANT

St. Peter’s Mumias High School Principal, Cosmas Nabungolo, described Walibora as an educationist and sportsman who added value to students in schools by promoting the growth of the Kiswahili language.

Mr Nabungolo, who interacted with the author at St. Anthony Boys' High School in Kitale, said the teaching fraternity will remember him for his mentorship.

“Our young generation witnessed an upgrade in creative writing, which inculcated pillars of uprightness and discipline while promoting Fasihi. He also cherished nurturing soccer talents,” he said.

Kibabii University Vice-Chancellor Odeo Ipara eulogised Walibora as great scholar while Kiswahili expert Hezekiel Gikambi said the academic fraternity has lost a great mind whose scholarly work will forever remain ideal for generations.