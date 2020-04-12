Covid-19: Kenya reports six new cases...

By NASIBO KABALE

An additional six people have tested positive for Coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 197.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that of the six, two had a history of travel while one recently travelled from Mombasa.

"In the last 24 hours, we managed to test 766 persons. A total of six persons tested positive for coronavirus disease, bringing to 197 the total number of confirmed cases in the country," he said.

The CS said that one Kenyan, a patient from Siaya had died from coronavirus. This brings the total of fatalities to eight.