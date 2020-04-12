Covid-19: Kenya reports six new cases...

Coronavirus: Six new cases and one death reported in last 24 hours
Sunday April 12 2020
An additional six people have tested positive for Coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 197.
In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that of the six, two had a history of travel while one recently travelled from Mombasa.
"In the last 24 hours, we managed to test 766 persons. A total of six persons tested positive for coronavirus disease, bringing to 197 the total number of confirmed cases in the country," he said.
The CS said that one Kenyan, a patient from Siaya had died from coronavirus. This brings the total of fatalities to eight.
Mr Kagwe said Kenyans should not relent in the fight against coronavirus.