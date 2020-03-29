By JOHN KAMAU

On September 11, 1978, British medical photographer Janet Parker became the last recorded person to die of smallpox.

She had apparently been exposed to a strain of smallpox virus that had been grown in a research laboratory at the University of Birmingham, where she worked.

The lab was managed by British virologist Henry Bedson, who had dedicated his life in eradicating smallpox.

Months earlier, he had asked the World Health Organisation (WHO) for permission to grow some life viruses in his lab.

And after a lot of bureaucratic resistance, he finally got the papers to store some viruses in his lab. Then the Janet Parker tragedy happened and his world started to collapse.

Haunted by the media, WHO, and the establishment, Prof Bedson was quarantined at home, together with everyone who had been in contact with Parker.

His lab was closed down and an inquiry set up.

On the morning of September 6, 1978, Prof Bedson committed suicide in his backyard. A week later, Parker died.

“He just couldn’t take being associated in any way with the last known case of smallpox, and a fatal one at that. He took it so badly,” wrote Hugh Pennington, emeritus professor of bacteriology at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland.

DELIBERATE EFFORTS

The strain that killed Parker was at the time known as Abid, and was later isolated and flown to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, where it is safely kept with other known smallpox virus.

It is today known as the Parker Virus, in honour of its last victim.

Smallpox, like coronavirus today, had shocked everyone and disturbed humanity for centuries.

In the last 100 years of its existence, scientists say it killed about 500 million people — or ten times the Kenyan population.

Its eradication was a major triumph as it threatened the existence of the human race. The world conquered it by putting in place a system of quarantine, vaccination and vigorously detecting and containing outbreaks.

After Parker died, funeral directors were asked not to store her body at the local mortuary.

Instead, it was put in a bag with sawdust and woodshavings, and then cremated as police watched.

“All other funerals were cancelled that day and the Robin Hood Crematorium was thoroughly cleaned afterwards,” recalled Ron Fleet, the funeral director, in an interview.

MAJOR TRIUMPH

In pure medical terms, Somali national Ali Maow Maalin is regarded as the last person to have naturally acquired smallpox, on October 12, 1977 while working as a cook for a smallpox eradication campaign team.

He had accompanied two smallpox patients in a vehicle when he got infected. Maalin would, however, make full recovery and died of malaria in 2013.

Quarantine — and isolation — were always used to get rid of such diseases. For instance, when three-year-old Rahima Banu was diagnosed with smallpox, she was isolated at home and a house-to-house vaccination done within a radius of two kilometres. It was the last case in Asia.

Two years after Parker’s death, the World Health Organisation declared victory over the disease, a major triumph for medical science.

Smallpox had thus become the first infectious disease defeated after a global campaign and after a series of tragedies, both personal and communal.

There are many personal stories told about smallpox. The world credits an 18th century English scientist, Edward Jenner, for discovering that milkmen who had caught the less contagious cowpox did not catch smallpox.

He is said to have intentionally infected a boy with cowpox and, after the boy survived, infected him with smallpox viruses.

The scientist discovered that the boy was now immune to smallpox, and that is how the first vaccine was discovered.

VACCINATION

Smallpox is today the only human disease eradicated by vaccination, and the world aims to eradicate polio — and perhaps Covid-19 — the same way.

The last known smallpox cases in Kenya were in January 1977, and all of them were imports from neighbouring Somalia, where an outbreak had been reported a year earlier.

Most of these were connected to a polio reservoir that had remained among the nomadic population of the Ogaden region, who could not be vaccinated due to guerrilla activities in the area.

Ogaden was a province in Ethiopia that was the subject of a dispute with Somalia. That dispute led to the Ogaden War of 1977.

The other disease that has tested global efforts is polio, which is also on the verge of eradication.

In Kenya, the last polio case was diagnosed in 1985, and every year Kenya vaccinates more than 2.5 million children against the disease.

Even while doing that, the country has had to cope with anti-vaccination campaigns, especially from religious circles.

But polio had its own stories of triumph. For instance, the fear of polio had seen cities in America sprayed with DDT.

SALK'S SACRIFICE

Traders cashed in on the fear and insurance companies came up with polio insurance packages.

One company came up with an insecticide, Queen City Kill, “five times more powerful than DDT”.

But none of these worked, and in 1949 some 40,000 cases were reported in the US alone. In 1955, Prof Jonas Salk, a virologist at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, developed the first vaccine against polio. It was not that simple.

To get the polio vaccine, Prof Salk had to kill more than 100,000 monkeys and carry out tests in Belgian Congo and Russia, even at the height of the Cold War.

The successful discovery of a vaccine was hailed as a major victory. But Prof Salk, who never loved publicity, refused to patent the vaccine, which could be worth billions of dollars. “Could you patent the sun?” he once asked.

Prof Salk did not want this victory to get into his head. The New York Times wrote: “Salk is profoundly disturbed by the torrent of fame that has descended upon him.... He talks continually about getting out of the limelight and back to his laboratory ... because of his genuine distaste for publicity, which he believes is inappropriate for a scientist.”

Because of his determination, polio was quickly tamed. Today, no case of wild poliovirus has been reported in Africa since 2016, although in 1996 wild poliovirus paralysed more than 75,000 children across the continent.

POLIO CAMPAIGNS

At the moment, efforts to vaccinate as many children as possible are an ongoing war led by a multitude of volunteers.

Every year, Rotary club members worldwide set aside US$100 million in grants to support the global effort to end polio.

As the world’s first service organisation, Rotary’s 33,000 clubs in more than 200 countries raise funds from its members to push polio out of the world.

Rotary, which is growing in Kenya, launched PolioPlus in 1985 and was a founding member of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988.

It is through its work and other global partners that more than 2.5 billion children have received the oral polio vaccine.

Since the mid-1980s, Rotary members have raised more than $2 billion to finance polio campaigns and $885 million has come from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the form of matching grants.

The Gates Foundation matches donations raised through Rotary on a two-to-one basis, such that a $1 donation becomes $3 to fight polio.

FOCUSED SURVEILLANCE

The determination to make polio the second human disease to be eliminated from the face of the earth has been tortuous, expensive, engaging and ongoing.

Its story mimics that of Covid-19 and there are many lessons that will be learnt, going forward, from the way the world tackled, and continues to tackle, polio.

Many countries have been declared polio-free, and in 1980, after decades of efforts by the WHO, the World Health Assembly endorsed a statement declaring smallpox eradicated.