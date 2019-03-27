By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjala has dismissed bribery claims levelled against him in a petition filed before the Judicial Service Commission.

In his response on Wednesday to the petition by Jared Ongeri, Justice Wanjala said he was equally eager to have the allegations investigated so his name is cleared and his reputation saved.

Through Senior Counsel Fred Ojiambo, the judge denied all the claims raised against him but said he will cooperate with organs investigating the case to ensure a speedy and effective process.

'PREMEDITATED'

Mr Ojiambo said the claims needed to be investigated by a multi-agency team as the petition in its totality is "premeditated, premature and a cruel assault without any factual justification against the character, integrity and standing of judges of the apex court".

As such, Justice Wanjala demanded that the identities of the people he was allegedly in constant communication with be revealed.

He further said Mr Ongeri should state when in September 2018 he received the Sh75 million in question and reveal the identities of the persons who witnessed this.

He also wants the complainant to give the names of the banks, branches and accounts from where the money was withdrawn and where it was sourced.

The judge also said Mr Ongeri must provide evidence that the alleged bribery was intended to influence the outcome of the Wajir governor case that was before the top court at the time.

Mr Wanjala also wants to be told the relationship he has with an MP or any other Supreme Court judge as the allegation is "grossly unsubstantiated" and requires further investigations before the JSC draws any conclusions.

“The petitioners have themselves realised deficiencies of their complaints and are calling for further investigations to be conducted. Can the JSC make a determination that is expeditious, lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair before and without the sought investigations are concluded? We submit, not at all,” he said.

'APPEAL'

Mr Ongeri petitioned the removal of judges Wanjala, Mohamed Ibrahim, Jackton Ojwang and Njoki Ndung’u.

He accused them of gross misconduct and violation of judicial code of conduct after they delivered a majority decision in the Wajir governor election petition.

The JSC gave the judges 14 days to respond to the allegations, although the commission has recommended that President Uhuru Kenyatta form a tribunal to investigate Justice Ojwang over another complaint filed by eight residents of Migori.

But Justice Wanjala wants the JSC to dismiss the petition arguing it is an invitation to sit on an appeal of a decision of the Supreme Court.

He said the petition is an appeal disguised as a gross misconduct matter and noted that this move is unconstitutional.

He further noted that the apex court's decisions are final and cannot be appealed to any other court, tribunal or body unless reviewed by the Supreme Court itself.