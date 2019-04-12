By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

Soni Methu, a former reporter at China Global Television Network (CGTN), has died suddenly after collapsing at a hotel in Diani, Kwale County.

Her family says she succumbed to stomach complications on Thursday evening after a sudden illness.

According to her younger sister, Faith Methu, the former CNN presenter cried that she was in pain at around 6pm, clutched her stomach then collapsed.

“She started looking like she was having a seizure and my sister-in-law rushed her to the hospital but she died on the way. We don’t know much but a post-mortem will be done to tell exactly what happened,” wrote Faith.

Soni moved from CNN to CGTN early 2016 when her former employer changed the format of her show Inside Africa to have no presenter.

The Strathmore University alumnus honed her career at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, starring in the drama Hila and presenting the Taj Show.

She then became the East African correspondent for South Africa’s eNCA from where CNN tapped her in 2014.

Soni was on Friday eulogised by the media fraternity as warm-hearted.

“Woke up this morning wishing the news we received yesterday wasn’t true. The continent’s lost one of its greatest storytellers and warmest hearts: Soni Methu. From @eNCA to @CNN and @cgtnafrica she covered people’s stories with compassion and undying optimism. Rest in Power,” wrote former CGTN correspondent Vauldi Carelse.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing on of my good friend and former colleague Soni Methu last evening. May the lord grant yout soul eternal peace! RIPSoni!” Nick Oloo tweeted.

“Our girl Soni Methu!! So sad we loved how you represented Africa to the world,” Rose Nyabhate said.