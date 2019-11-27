By NYAMBEGA GISESA

For a man who once controlled the masses, Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko was Wednesday brought down to earth in a humbling experience after he was booed during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative report at Bomas.

“Sit down. No cartels here. This is BBI launch,” the crowd mainly made of nominated and elected leaders and diplomats shouted and the governor was lost for words.

When he started his speech, Mr Sonko reprimanded the event organisers for despising him in spite of him being the city boss.

“You refused to call me to speak, yet I am the elected governor of Nairobi, where this event is being held,” he shouted to a crowd that appeared not interested to listen to him.

There was further embarrassment for State House Digital Secretary Dennis Itumbi who once looked so inseparable from the President after he was ejected from the podium during the launch.

Later Wednesday, Mr Itumbi dismissed the incident in which he was manhandled by the president's security officers, a man who he once was one of his most loyal and vocal lieutenants.

“A policeman at work. Itumbi at work. A day in office for us all. The sideshow is good conversation. Wacha polisi afanye kazi yake (Let policeman do his work),” Mr Itumbi tweeted.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen was heckled when he said the Tanga Tanga team allied to Deputy President William Ruto had been sidelined.

It forced BBI taskforce chairman Yusuf Haji to intervene to calm down the delegates who were shouting at Mr Murkomen.

A majority of legislators allied to the DP, who sat in one side appeared subdued by loud cheers and jeers from a team mostly made of Mr Odinga and Mr Kenyatta supporters.

On the side of the Ruto-allied legislators, MPs Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango) and David Sankok (nominated) were the loudest.

On the other side, legislators Gathoni Wa Muchomba, Babu Owino, Rosa Buya, Millie Odhiambo, Simba Arati, Njunjiri Wambugu and Mishi Mboko led the cheering squad for those speaking in support of Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

Apart from some members of the BBI taskforce, who explained the report to the more than 4,700 delegates who attended the event, Suna East MP Mohamed Junet stole the show as he invited most leaders allied to President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga to the podium.

Tanga Tanga brigade appeared lost during the fully-packed event at the auditorium that attracted applause from participants and streamed live in most local television stations.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen were the key Dr Ruto’s ally who spoke.

Others who spoke were Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta allies Gladys Wanga, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Mombasa’s Ali Hassan Joho, Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Anne Waiguru, Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) and Mike Sonko (Nairobi).