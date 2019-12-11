By MAUREEN KAKAH

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has been freed on a Sh30 million bond, a surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of Sh15 million.

In a decision delivered by Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Douglas Ogoti at the Milimani law courts Wednesday, he has also been barred from accessing county offices unless accompanied by an investigating officer or any other authorised person.

When accompanied to his office, he will only be allowed to pick up his personal belongings.

NO TRAVEL

The county boss, along with his co-accused, have also been ordered to deposit their passports and any other travel documents in court.

Sonko was also asked to ensure that his supporters maintain peace.

The court, while laying out their bail terms, also barred the accused from approaching any witnesses.

Seven of his co-accused have been freed on a bond of Sh3 million, a surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of the same.

Five other accused persons have been granted a Sh30 million bond or a Sh10 million cash bail.

SOCIAL MEDIA

The court has further barred Sonko and his co-accused from commenting about the case on social media.

The Nairobi county governor has gained notoriety in the past for using his social media pages to expose private conversations as well as engaging with rivals in a war of words.

BLOW TO PROSECUTION

The developments are a blow to the State prosecution team, led by Counsel James Kihara, who had argued that Sonko should be denied bail since he was likely to interfere with investigations or intimidate witnesses who are junior officers in the county.