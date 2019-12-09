Sonko no-show in Voi

By BRIAN WACHIRA

At the Voi Law Court where Governor Mike Sonko was expected to take plea on Monday, there was nothing unusual.

Sessions at the Taita Taveta court went on while he appeared at the Milimani Law Court in Nairobi even as police sources indicated that the governor was expected in Voi to answer to assault charges.

Sources at the court also said they were expecting Sonko to appear and face charges of resisting arrest and assaulting Coast regional police commander Rashid Yakub.

There was also little activity at the Ikanga Airstrip in Voi, which was last Friday the scene of high drama when the county boss resisted arrest and refused to board a police helicopter meant to airlift him to Nairobi.

He was later subdued and airlifted to the capital, coming just hours after Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji called for his arrest that morning.

Sonko has since gone on to express unease with the manner in which he was arrested and locked up last week.

“In the last three months, I have been summoned by the EACC four times; I have faithfully honoured all the summons,” he said in a post on his official social media page.

“Question is, what was so difficult for Mr Noordin Haji or Mr Twalib Mbarak to follow the same process of summoning me to present myself at the EACC offices for processing and charging?” he wondered.