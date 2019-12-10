Sonko, who was in remand at the Kamiti Maximum Prison, is reported to have fallen ill last night.

By VINCENT ACHUKA

More by this Author

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is reported to be receiving medical attention at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Tuesday morning.

Mr Sonko, who was in remand at the Kamiti Maximum Prison, is said to have fallen ill last night.

His defence team, led by Cecil Miller, yesterday argued before Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti that the embattled governor was sick and required medical attention after being roughed up by security personnel conducting his arrest in Voi.

“Due to the urgency of the medical treatment of accused one (Mike Sonko), though disputed, it’s ordered that his admission to hospital will be certified by the prisons medical centre in the presence of his physician in order to be escorted to any other hospital for his medical attention as soon as that can be arranged,” ruled Magistrate Ogoti.

Consequently Mr Sonko was last evening treated at Kamiti Prison but a decision was made to transfer him to Kenyatta National Hospital.

The governor and 12 others who were on Monday charged with several counts of corruption are set to be presented again in court tomorrow for a ruling on their bail application.

Advertisement