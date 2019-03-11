Sonko's health nominee rejects job

By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s nominee to head the county docket, Dr Stella Bosire, has failed to appear before the vetting committee.

The vetting of Mr Sonko’s five nominees was conducted on Monday by Nairobi County Assembly’s Committee on Appointments.

During the vetting exercise, it was revealed that Dr Bosire failed to submit her credentials and other documents as was required of other appointees.

“Unfortunately, it has come to that. I will serve Kenyans in other spaces,” said Ms Bosire.

The committee chairman, acting Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Chege Mwaura said that Ms Bosire never submitted her papers.

“She never presented her papers to the committee to be vetted so we assumed she was not interested,” said Mr Mwaura.

She had earlier expressed reservation working with Mr Sonko citing discomfort with his leadership style.

Governor Sonko picked five officials in January this year to fill vacant positions in his Cabinet.

The nominees included former United Republican Party (URP) nominated legislator Ms Sanjeev Kaur Sonia Birdi who is to head the environment docket, Ms Winfred Kathagu for chief officer economic planning, Ms Pauline Kahiga Waititu for housing chief officer, and Ms Lucia Mulwa for the education chief officer.

Vacancies arose after the abrupt resignation of education minister Janet Ouko and the sackings of Hitan Majevdia as health boss and Veska Kangogo in the devolution docket.

But Mr Sonko has said that he will nominate another person to take over the health docket.