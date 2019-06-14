By MAUREEN KAKAH

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has made good his threat to sue a local newspaper which published information about his private medical records.

Mr Sonko on Friday sued The Star newspaper for defamation, saying it unlawfully disclosed his health status in a story that indicated he lied to get freed from jail.

The governor said the newspaper did not establish the truth from all concerned parties and instead "recklessly and maliciously published falsehoods".

“By reason of these premises, the plaintiff has been injured by the said malicious publication. [His] career and reputation have been brought into public scandal, odium and contempt,” states the suit by Miller & Co. Advocates.

The governor further accused The Star of failing to issue an apology or a clarification yet he sent a demand letter.

Mr Sonko placed medical records on his health status among his case documents.