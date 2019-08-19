By AGEWA MAGUT

A Spanish national was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday night after she was found in possession of a bangle made of ivory.

The 50-year-old woman identified as Pich-Aguilera Maria had an ivory bangle weighing 0.025g.

She was traveling from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam by Precision Air.

She was booked at JKIA Police Station and to be arraigned Monday.

Her arrest comes barely a week after a Nairobi court slapped a Frenchwoman with a fine of Sh1 million after she pleaded guilty to being in possession of ivory jewellery.

Laazibi Amal had been arrested with an ivory bangle weighing 0.85 grams at the same airport, JKIA, on Wednesday night.

Ms Amal, was heading to Dzaoudzi Island from France through JKIA when she was detained. Dzaoudzi Island is in Mayotte, a French island between Madagascar and Mozambique.

PENALTY