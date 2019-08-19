alexa Spanish woman arrested at JKIA with ivory bangle - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

Spanish woman arrested at JKIA with ivory bangle

Monday August 19 2019

Pich-Aguilera Maria

Pich-Aguilera Maria, 50, was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport wearing an ivory bangle weighing 0.025g. PHOTO | KWS  

In Summary

  • Ms Maria faces a one-year jail sentence of a Sh1 million fine for possession of animal trophy.
Advertisement
 
AGEWA MAGUT
By AGEWA MAGUT
More by this Author

A Spanish national was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday night after she was found in possession of a bangle made of ivory.

The 50-year-old woman identified as Pich-Aguilera Maria had an ivory bangle weighing 0.025g.

She was traveling from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam by Precision Air.

She was booked at JKIA Police Station and to be arraigned Monday.

Her arrest comes barely a week after a Nairobi court slapped a Frenchwoman with a fine of Sh1 million after she pleaded guilty to being in possession of ivory jewellery.

Laazibi Amal had been arrested with an ivory bangle weighing 0.85 grams at the same airport, JKIA, on Wednesday night.

Related Stories

Ms Amal, was heading to Dzaoudzi Island from France through JKIA when she was detained. Dzaoudzi Island is in Mayotte, a French island between Madagascar and Mozambique. 

PENALTY

Ms Maria faces a one-year jail sentence of a Sh1 million fine for possession of animal trophy.