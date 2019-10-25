Speaker Muturi informed his Serbian counterpart that the regulatory framework for this preferential trade arrangement has been enacted by Parliament.

A bill on Data Protection is currently under consideration by the National Assembly.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has urged Serbian businessmen to invest in Kenya owing to the good relations the two countries have enjoyed for a long time.

Speaking when he met the Serbian National Chamber of Commerce led by Ms Jelena Jovanovic on Friday, Mr Muturi regretted that opportunities for investment have been lost in the past. He said that the two countries have not been keen to explore existing trade opportunities.

"Trade between Kenya and Serbia has remained minimal despite our traditionally very cordial relations. I am glad that we're having this meeting, and I wish to extend an invitation to you to consider making direct investment in our country", Mr Muturi said.

FOOD SECURITY

Outlining the government's current focus on Food Security, Manufacturing and Universal Health Care; all areas that Serbia specialises on, Mr Muturi promised to liaise with the Ministry of Trade in Nairobi, the Kenya Chamber of Commerce and the Kenyan Embassy in Paris which covers Serbia to hasten facilitation for potential investors.

Mr Muturi, who is on a four visit to Serbia on the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, Mrs Maja Gojkovic, said Kenya offers a lot of incentives to investors who choose to set up industries in Special Economic Zones and Export Processing Zones.

PREFERENTIAL TRADE

The Serbian delegation expressed interest in supporting Kenya develop the Data Protection regulatory framework, even as the country embraces a digital shift towards public documentation and information management.

