Speaker Justin Muturi settles JKIA probe wrangle

Friday March 1 2019

Justin Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi. He has clarified which House committee is supposed to deal with the proposed takeover of JKIA by Kenya Airways. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By SAMWEL OWINO
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has intervened in the clash between two committees jostling to investigate the planned takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Kenya Airways.

In a letter on Thursday, Mr Muturi confirmed that the Transport and Housing Committee has the mandate to investigate the deal and not the Public Investment Committee, which had already started the investigations.

While replying to the chairman of Transport committee who sought his direction on the matter, Mr Muturi said that according to standing order 206 (7), it is the transport committee that has the power to handle the planned takeover.

MANDATE

In his communication, the Speaker said the PIC is therefore not mandated to examine matters of major government policy as distinct from business or commercial functions of the investments.

He further said the committee is not mandated to examine matters of day-to-day administration.

Mr Abdullswamad Nassir, the PIC chairman, however said the Speaker only clarified the mandate of the two teams.

“Nowhere in the letter has the Speaker said we stop investigating the takeover. I will seek further direction on the matter on the floor of the house,” he said.

