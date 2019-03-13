By KITAVI MUTUA

Communities living around Lake Victoria have for years complained about the invasive hyacinth weed that has driven most fishermen out of business.

The weed is so thick that it creates a dense cover that makes it difficult for fishing boats to navigate the lake. Efforts to uproot it have also been unsuccessful over the years, making fishing virtually impossible.

The partnership formed by Kisumu County government, national government and agencies such as the Lake Victoria Environment Management Programme and Lake Victoria Basin Commission is tackling the issue.

Unlike in Kenya, where many see the weed as an invasive nuisance, a Nigerian entrepreneur has identified it as a business opportunity.

Ms Achenyo Obaro says the weed can be permanently eradicated if countries adopt her eco-friendly innovation that manually harvests and processes the weed into various products.

EMPLOYMENT

The simple innovation, which was showcased by her firm at the ongoing fourth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, may be the panacea for the problem facing Lake Victoria fishermen.

Ms Obaro, the founder of Mitimeth, says clearing hyacinth-infested waterways in Lagos inspired her team to start processing the weed into handwoven products.

“We’re extracting value from an environmental problem — uprooting the invasive weeds and transforming the menace into profit,” Ms Obaro told the Nation in an interview at her exhibition booth in Gigiri.

She said the innovation has helped communities in Lagos to engage in gainful environmental conservation work and create job opportunities through innovative hand-crafted products.

“It’s a win-win situation for us, harvesting the hyacinth helps in clearing the clogged water channels while products from the bad weed provide sustainable livelihoods for affected communities” she said.

PROCEDURE

The idea has transformed the aquatic menace in many parts of Nigeria into several useful products, she said, clearing waterways and mitigating emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas typically given off by weeds decomposing under water.

Ms Obaro trains Nigerian women on how to harvest the weed and dry it naturally before making beautiful handicraft.

“The weeds are harvested from water channels and spread out in the sun to dry up. Depending on the weather, this can take between four days and two weeks. Once dry, they are processed into small ropes required to weave products together,” she said.

Since 2011, her firm has grown to employ more than 300 women, who engage in weaving various products, including blended cotton fabrics, open shoes, bags, and many other ornamental products.

Apart from helping Nigerian women make intricately handcrafted, eco-friendly products, the 46-year-old entrepreneur has partnered with fashion designers to see how they can use hyacinth-made fabrics to make various types of clothing.

OPPORTUNITY

Some cotton dresses blended with hyacinth-made fabrics were displayed at the global environment assembly that brings together more that 4,700 stakeholders and delegates from 170 countries.

Ms Obaro says African communities affected by the hyacinth menace can adopt the technology and train a critical mass that can help eradicate the weed while creating jobs.

She said people living around Lake Victoria need to be helped start seeing the invasive weed through a different lens in terms.