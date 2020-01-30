By GEORGE MUNENE

The government denied Thursday that the chemicals being used to spray desert locusts which have invaded eleven counties across Kenya are a threat to human lives.

According to the Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna, the chemicals have been tested and found harmless to humans.

He was responding to concerns raised over the safety of the pesticides used in the spraying and the possible effects of the chemicals on the environment and residents in the affected areas.

Speaking at Masinga airstrip when he arrived to assess the situation following an invasion of Mbeere South in Embu County by locusts, Mr Oguna dismissed the claims as falsehoods. He assured Kenyans that they were safe adding that there was no cause for alarm.

NO EFFECTS

"So far the chemicals have had no adverse effects in areas where they have been used," he added.

He admitted that in some areas the locusts have wreaked havoc on crops and vegetation.

However he asked Kenyans to be patient as the government was doing everything to eradicate the insects.

"We are making efforts to contain and control locusts which first landed in Mandera and spread to other parts of the country. We are now well equipped to deal with locust menace," he stated.

Mr Oguna also said the government will assist victims of the menace.