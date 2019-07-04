By RICHARD MUNGUTI

State House intruder Brian Kibet Bera was on Thursday officially handed over to his father, who will take him to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment of schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia, according to the World Health Organization, is a severe mental disorder characterised by profound disruptions in thinking. It affects language, perception and sense of self.

Brian found himself on the wrong side of the law on June 10 after attempting to scale a State House wall while brandishing a knife.

While releasing him, Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi noted that he must take his medicine and maintain good conduct.

Brian reiterated his Wednesday apology to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the public for his actions.

But State prosecutor Kajuju Kirimi said, “ The prosecution has not been able to reach President Kenyatta to register the suspect's desire for his forgiveness.”

PROMISES

Brian promised the court that he would take the medication as directed.

He caused laughter when he said he intended to marry but had not been given his inheritance, and that he resorted to walking long distances to protest being denied this inheritance.

The man's father, David Kibet Maiyo, pledged to take care of him, following several incidents as a result of the mental illness.

“I will ensure he gets the best treatment so that he can resume and complete his studies," he said.

The magistrate said a medical report on Brian's condition should be filed on August 7.

'NO CHARGES'

Mr Andayi released the 5th year mechanical engineering student, of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, after Ms Kirimi said the family assured police he would be taken to hospital.

The State prosecutor on Wednesday declined to have charges read to the student.

She said Kenyatta National Hospital, where Brian had been undergoing treatment, had recommended his transfer to Mathari Hospital.

Police officers who spotted Brian scaling the wall shot him in the shoulder.